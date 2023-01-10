Navi Mumbai man being lewd to woman in lift arrested

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Navi Mumbai,
  • Jan 10 2023, 07:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 07:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a shocking incident, a young man was caught on CCTV camera making obscene gestures to a woman inside an elevator in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai.

The suspect has been arrested.

The CCTV footage was tweeted by Thane-based activist Binu Varghese on Monday morning. 

“A  young man is seen making inappropriate obscene gestures to a woman in an elevator,” he tweeted and posted the  video with the  address and location. 

Taking cognisance of the same, Navi Mumbai police called the woman to the police station and recorded her answer and registered a case against the man.

“A case is being registered after calling the said woman to the police station and recording her answer. The accused has been brought to the police station. Being arrested,” the Navi Mumbai Police tweeted.

