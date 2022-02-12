Navi Mumbai Metro likely to start operations soon

The Metro rail services in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai is likely start running for the public soon.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) is executing the project.

The rolling stock (coaches, electrical) of CIDCO’s Navi Mumbai Metro has been approved by the Railway Board of the Government of India on Friday.

This is an important step towards starting passenger traffic.

The Navi Mumbai Metro now awaits civil work inspection.

“CIDCO has received the clearance of the Rolling Stock of Navi Mumbai Metro from the Railway Board. This is a very significant development towards Commissioning of Navi Mumbai Metro. Now, the clearance of the Civil part alone remains. Once the Civil Clearance of Navi Mumbai Metro is received, Phase 1, Line 1 would be ready for operations,’ said Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO.

In order to strengthen the public transport system in Navi Mumbai, CIDCO is developing four elevated routes under the Navi Mumbai Metro.

The first phase of the Navi Mumbai Metro stretches from Belapur to Pendhar covering around 11 km, with 11 stations and a depot at Taloja.

The MahaMetro was appointed by CIDCO to provide engineering assistance for the Belapur- Pendhar route.

So far, the Metro has completed trails related to oscillation, electrical safety, emergency brakes, etc. successfully and obtained the certificates from the RSDO.

The safety tests conducted by CMRS will be crucial as the certificate will allow the Navi Mumbai

On January 17th and 18th, the CMRS team conducted the safety trials on Line -1 and Taloja Depot in the presence of the Joint Managing Director of CIDCO as well as concerned officials from CIDCO and Maha Metro.

Upon successful completion of the inspection of the civil work, a green signal will be given by CMRS and Railway Board to start direct passenger transport.