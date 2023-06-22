Navi Mumbai Metro services to kickstart soon

The commercial operation of the Metro line in the satellite township between Belapur and Pendhar stations in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai would commence soon.

The City Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) has received the certification from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for the commencement of commercial operation between Central Park and Belapur stations.

Now, the complete 11.1-km-long Line 1 of the Navi Mumbai Metro project – Belapur to Pendhar – will be ready for public use. The stretch comprises 11 stations.

"An important milestone has been achieved in the history of Navi Mumbai Metro. Receipt of the CMRS certificate will facilitate the start of commercial operation on the Belapur to Pendhar stations for the residents of Navi Mumbai very soon. After overcoming the numerous hurdles, the much awaited Navi Mumbai Metro service will start soon," said Anil Diggikar, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, CIDCO.

A total of four elevated metro lines are being developed by CIDCO to further enhance the public transport system in Navi Mumbai.

Among them, the work of implementation of Line No.1 from Belapur to Pendhar was taken up first.

CIDCO received a financial line of credit of Rs 500 crore from ICICI Bank for the implementation of Metro Line No.1. Also in the Budget 2022-23, CIDCO had made provision for Navi Mumbai Metro by allocating dedicated land to monetise the project.

Earlier in October 2021, CMRS certificate was received for the commencement of the commercial operation between five stations from Pendhar to Central Park on Line No.1. Now, the CMRS certificate has been received to start commercial operation between Central Park and Belapur stations, which means the entire line is all set for commercial operation.