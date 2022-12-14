Navi Mumbai to get one of world's biggest gems and jewellery parks

Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai is set to house one of the largest gems and jewellery parks of the world.

With an estimated investment of Rs 60,000 crore, it has an employment generation potential of 1,00,000, both skilled and unskilled, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

“Spread over more than 80 acres, this will be one of the largest gem and jewellery parks in the world,” Fadnavis said.

"With an estimated investment of Rs 60,000 crore, this one of its kind manufacturing to retail park will be the largest facility of its kind,” he said.

"I have directed all concerned departments to expedite the approval process for this most iconic project of this sector,” he said after a meeting with a delegation of India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA).