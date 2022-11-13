Navy sailor shoots himself dead on ship in Mumbai

Navy sailor shoots himself dead on ship in Mumbai; probe ordered

The sailor went to an isolated compartment on the ship and allegedly shot himself in the chest with his 9 mm service pistol

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 13 2022, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 17:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A 25-year-old Indian Navy sailor allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol on a ship in the Mumbai harbour, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon on the naval warship INS Chennai, a Kolkata-class stealth guided missile destroyer, after which the Navy ordered an inquiry into the incident, he said.

The sailor went to an isolated compartment on the ship and allegedly shot himself in the chest with his 9 mm service pistol. He died on the spot, the official said. The exact reason behind the suicide was not yet known, but the police suspect that the sailor might have taken the extreme step due to some domestic issues, he added.

The Colaba Police in south Mumbai received a call from the Naval Dockyard that alerted them about the incident. The police recovered the pistol used in the incident along with a magazine and a holster, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered. When contacted, a Navy spokesperson said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
India News
suicides
Navy

What's Brewing

Iranian exile stuck for years in French airport dies

Iranian exile stuck for years in French airport dies

Exploring dazzling Dubai in a day

Exploring dazzling Dubai in a day

Truth, the Bambaiyya way

Truth, the Bambaiyya way

Is art vandalism the solution?

Is art vandalism the solution?

Banksy unveils mural in war-torn Ukrainian town

Banksy unveils mural in war-torn Ukrainian town

 