Navy ship reaches Iran to bring back Indians to Guj

Navy ship reaches Iran to bring back stranded Indians to Gujarat

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jun 08 2020, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 16:41 ist
Representative image/Credit: DH File Photo

Navy ship INS Shardul reached Bandar Abbas port in Iran on Monday to evacuate stranded Indians and bring them to Porbandar in Gujarat, a senior defence official said.

The Navy on Monday launched the next phase of 'Operation Samudra Setu' to bring back Indians stranded in Iran due to travel restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"The boarding process at Bandar Abbas has begun. Being the nearest port, INS Shardul will bring stranded Indians to Porbandar port in coming days.

"Earlier, Naval ships Jalashwa and Magar had evacuated 2,874 Indians from Maldives and Sri Lanka and brought them to Kochi and Tuticorin ports," said Puneet Chadha, Defence PRO for Gujarat.

A PIB release said all safety protocols, including pre-boarding health check up and social distancing, will be followed on INS Shardul as part of coronavirus protocols.

It said doctors and nutritionists are on board with life-saving equipment, and isolation compartments have been set up to address any emergency during the journey.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Iran
Gujarat
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

'Defund the police' - what it means

'Defund the police' - what it means

Of earnings and shares: Numbers paint a gloomy picture

Of earnings and shares: Numbers paint a gloomy picture

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

 