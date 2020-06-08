Navy ship reaches Iran to bring back stranded Indians to Gujarat

Navy ship INS Shardul reached Bandar Abbas port in Iran on Monday to evacuate stranded Indians and bring them to Porbandar in Gujarat, a senior defence official said.

The Navy on Monday launched the next phase of 'Operation Samudra Setu' to bring back Indians stranded in Iran due to travel restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The boarding process at Bandar Abbas has begun. Being the nearest port, INS Shardul will bring stranded Indians to Porbandar port in coming days.

"Earlier, Naval ships Jalashwa and Magar had evacuated 2,874 Indians from Maldives and Sri Lanka and brought them to Kochi and Tuticorin ports," said Puneet Chadha, Defence PRO for Gujarat.

A PIB release said all safety protocols, including pre-boarding health check up and social distancing, will be followed on INS Shardul as part of coronavirus protocols.

It said doctors and nutritionists are on board with life-saving equipment, and isolation compartments have been set up to address any emergency during the journey.