Nawab Malik accuses Sameer Wankhede of being part of plot to 'kidnap' Aryan Khan

In yet another sensational charge, NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister Nawab Malik on Sunday claimed that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was trapped, kidnapped and ransom was sought.

“Shah Rukh Khan is being threatened since the time I started speaking out,” Malik told a news conference.

Malik named four persons in the NCB’s Ballard Estate office for the mess - Sameer Wankhede, his juniors VV Singh and Ashish Ranjan and one driver, Mane. “They are the quartet in the NCB office,” he said, adding that they ran the “private army”.

Also Read | Nawab Malik, frontline firefighter of Maha Vikas Aghadi

Earlier, Malik has named Kiran Gosavi, Mohan Bhaushali, Sam D’Souza among others as members of the “private army” allegedly run by Wankhede.

Besides, he also claimed that BJP leader Mohit Kamboj alias Mohit Bharatiya is also known to Wankhede as part of the “private army”. “Sunil Patil is also part of the group,” he said, adding that he was never associated with the NCB.

Malik also raised fingers at Rishabh Sachdev, the brother-in-law of Kamboj.

According to him, Aryan Khan was called to the party by Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewalla - who are friends of Sachdeva.

Also Read | Post-Diwali fireworks expected in Maharashtra

Malik said that while the Maharashtra government has instituted an SIT and the NCB is also probing the issue. “Now it is established that Aryan Khan was kidnapped and ransom was asked,” he said and alleged that Rs 25 crore was asked and the deal was locked at Rs 18 crore. “Rs 50 lakh was already taken,” he said.

“One of the ministers Aslam Shaikh and sons of ministers was also extended an invitation to join the party,” he said.

“Aryan Khan didn't purchase the ticket for the cruise party. It was Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala who brought him there. It's a matter of kidnapping and ransom. Mohit Kamboj is the mastermind,” he added

Watch the latest DH Videos here: