'Extortion racket in NCB': Nawab Malik shares letter

Nawab Malik shares letter alleging fraud within NCB in fresh salvo against Sameer Wankhede

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 26 2021, 10:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 11:12 ist
NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and Minority Affairs Minister of Maharashtra Nawab Malik. Credit: Special Arrangement/PTI Photo

NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday shared a letter from an unnamed NCB official alleging fraud with the anti-drugs agency, firing yet another salvo at NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. 

Malik, who said he is forwarding the letter to NCB DG SN Pradhan, urged the agency to look into 26 allegations in the letter claiming an "extortion racket" being run within the anti-drugs agency. 

In the letter, the unnamed officer, who claimed that he has been working in the Mumbai NCB bureau for the past two years, alleged that Rakesh Asthana directed Sameer Wankhede and K P S Malhotra to register fake cases against Bollowood stars and extract money from them. The officer alleged that Wankhede and Malhotra filed 'fake cases' against Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Bharti Singh and others extracted crores of rupees via their lawyer.

"Here are the contents of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official. As a responsible citizen I will be forwarding this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede," Malik said in a tweet.

Malik has alleged collusion between the NCB and the BJP leaders in the drugs-on-cruise case in which Aryan Khan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, has been identified as the accused number 1.

