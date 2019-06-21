Naxal attack: Cop suspended for ignoring SOPs

The Maharashtra government has suspended a police officer from the Maoist-infested Gadchiroli district for not following the laid down Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that led to the killing of 15 policemen and a private driver in Maoist attack on May 1.

Shailesh Kale, the sub-divisional police officer of Kurkheda has been suspended, minister of state for home Deepak Kesarkar announced it in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. "SOPs were not followed in this case which led to the Maoist attack," he said.

"There are laid down procedures and none of them was followed. We will suspend the official today itself," he said.

Leader of opposition in the Council Dhananjay Munde (NCP) and Prakash Gajbhiye (Congress) raised the issue in the Upper House.

According to reports from Gadchiroli, Kale had ordered his staff to travel from that route. The attack took place when a Quick Response Team (QRT) - attached to the C-60 specialized commando unit - was moving in a private van between Jambhurkheda and Lendhari villages. The incident took place on 1 May, the Maharashtra foundation day.

The police team was moving in a private mini tempo for completing formalities of a case of Maoist arson - and went over a landmine planted by the outlawed rebels. The family members of some of the jawans who died in the incident had been demanding action against erring officials. Kale was sent on leave after the incident.