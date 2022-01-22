Naxals torch 13 vehicles in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Naxals set afire 11 tractors, two JCB machines in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

The police said that the vehicles belonged to contractors who were undertaking road construction work

  Jan 22 2022
  updated: Jan 22 2022
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

A group Naxals allegedly set on fire 11 tractors and two JCB machines engaged in road construction work in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Irapnagar village in Bhamragadh tehsil around 2 pm on Friday, during which they also torched one Poclain machine, a senior police official said. "Around 40 to 50 Naxals were involved in the incident. They are Dalam and militia members," he said.

The burnt vehicles and other machinery belonged to contractors involved in the road construction work. According to the official, police have registered a case and launched a probe.

