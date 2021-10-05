NCB arrests 4 more persons in cruise ship drug case

Taking the investigations into the sensational Cordelia cruise ship drug bust further, the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested four more persons from Mumbai.

With this, the total number of persons in custody is 12 - and more arrests have not been ruled out by the federal drugs agency as investigations are still going on.

The four who have been arrested on Tuesday are Abdul Qadir Qayyum Shaikh, Shryas Nair, Manish Darya and Avin Sahu.

On Sunday, three youths including Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, social media influencer Arbaaz Seth Merchant and model-stylist Munmun Dhamecha were arrested.

On Monday, five more -- Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra -- were arrested.

Since the weekend raid, teams of NCB have boarded the luxury cruise liner several times.

The accused arrested now are reportedly linked to the event organiser, Namas'cray Experience Private Limited, a Delhi-based company.

