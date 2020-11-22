NCB arrests Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

A day after TV’s comedy queen Bharti Singh was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the federal anti-drug agency on Sunday arrested her screenwriter husband Haarsh Limbachayaa.

On Saturday, during a swoop at their residence, 86.5 gms of Ganja was seized by the sleuths.

“Both Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have accepted consumption of Ganja,” said NCB Mumbai unit’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

On Sunday, Bharti (36) and Haarsh (33) will be taken for medical examination and produced before the Metropolitan Court via video-conferencing.

They are among the leading couples in India’s TV industry and are currently hosting India’s Best Dancer on Sony Entertainment Television.

Bharti has been part of numerous comedy shows – and is now part of The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 and Funhit Me Jaari.

Haarsh is a screenwriter and producer and has written the shows Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, Comedy Nights Bachao and Comedy Nights Live. He also wrote dialogues for the film PM Narendra Modi and lyrics for the title-track of the film Malang. He has also created, produced and hosted Khatra Khatra Khatra and Hum Tum Aur Quarantine.

The arrest of the couple by the NCB is part of the probe to unravel the entertainment industry-drug cartel nexus.

Among the celebrities questioned earlier include Arjun Rampal, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

The NCB is carrying out two investigations – one into the drug angle vis-à-vis Sushant Singh Rajput and the another the larger Bollywood-drug cartel nexus.

Nearly 25 persons –including Sushant’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik --- were arrested. Subsequently, Rhea was granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court.