NCB arrests film producer Firoz A Nadiadwala’s wife, seizes drugs worth Rs 3.59 lakh at their residence

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested veteran Bollywood producer Firoz A Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed for alleged possession of ganja.

Firoz is the cousin of filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. He is one of the top producers who has given Bollywood films like the Welcome franchise and Hera Feri series, Aan: Men at Work, Aawara Pagaal Deewana.

A team from NCB’s Mumbai zonal office raided Firoz A Nadiadwala’s Juhu home, on Sunday.

“During the house search, 10 grams of ganja was seized. Shabana Saeed’s statement was recorded and she was placed under arrest,” NCB officials said on Sunday.

The NCB seized 717.1 gm ganja, 74.1 gm charas and 95.1 gm MD (commercial quantity), worth Rs 3.59 lakh.

During investigations, she told the NCB that she had procured the drugs from one Wahid Abdul Kadir Shaikh alias Sultan.

Besides Shabana Saeed, four others, who are drug peddlers, were arrested.

There was speculation that Firoz Nadiadwala is likely to be summoned for interrogation, however, there was no confirmation from the officials.

The raids were part of the operations to unravel the Bollywood-drug cartel nexus. The probe started after the drug angle surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Firoz is also grandson of the legendary Abdul Karim Nadiadwala, who came to Mumbai from Nadiad in Gujarat in 1955 – and became one of Bollywood's top producers.