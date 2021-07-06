NCB arrests notorious drug lord Sonu Pathan

In a major swoop, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested notorious gangster and druglord Mohammed Jaman Hidaytullah Khan alias Sonu Pathan on Tuesday.

His arrests would prove to be big in unravelling the international nexus and the racket's reach.

Sonu Pathan is linked to Chinku Pathan alias Parvez Khan and Arif Bhujwala who had been arrested earlier by the NCB.

Chinku Pathan is the grandson of late mafia don Karim Lala while Parvez is linked to the gang of Dawood Ibrahim.

Last week, the NCB had arrested Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of Dawood Ibrahim, who is holed up in Pakistan.

Sonu Pathan, who was wanted for the last six months, was arrested from the Pydhonie area of Mumbai.

From Parvez Khan and Arif Bhujwala, the NCB had seized 5.375 kg of Mephedrone (MD), and Sonu Pathan is part of the same cartel.

Sonu Pathan is a dreaded gangster in Mumbai and has seven cases of IPC offences registered against him at Pydhonie, Dongri, Kalachowki and Shivaji Park police stations.