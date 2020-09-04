NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik

Taking the first major step in busting the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested Showik Chakraborty, the brother of Rhea Chakraborty, on Friday night.

Showik, who was very close to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was grilled throughout the day and has been put under arrest.

Also read: CBI questions Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist for first time

Showik and Samuel Miranda, the house manager of Sushant, were brought to the NCB’s regional office at Ballard Estate in Mumbai.

The NCB now is expected to call Rhea and her father Lt Col (retd) Dr Indrajit Gupta for grilling.

Showik will be produced in the court on Saturday.