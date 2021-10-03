NCB busts rave party in Mumbai, bollywood actor's son among those detained

In a major swoop, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a rave party onboard a cruise ship in Mumbai in an operation that started on Saturday afternoon and still continues.

At least eight to 10 persons have been detained and huge quantities of narcotics were seized.

"Will not be able to say anything as the operation is in progress," NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede said.

The ship, currently at the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, was to cast off for Goa when NCB sleuths swooped. Several celebrities including the son of a top Bollywood actor were at the party.

