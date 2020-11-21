NCB detains comedian Bharti Singh, her husband for questioning in drugs case

The NCB on Saturday conducted a search at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh here and recovered a small quantity of cannabis from the place, an official said.

The search was conducted as part of the ongoing probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry, he said.

"A team led by NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede carried out a search at Bharti Singh's residence at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri based on specific information. A small quantity of cannabis was recovered from her place," the official said.

"Singh's name had cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler," he said.

The agency is also carrying out searches at two other locations in the metropolis, the official added.

Bharti Singh has appeared in many comedy and reality shows on TV. She has also hosted a few such shows.

Earlier this month, Bollywood actor-model Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB in relation to a drug case. The 47-year-old actor, whose home was also raided, said that he is cooperating with the agency.

“I am fully cooperating with the investigation. I have nothing to do with drugs. The medicine found at my residence was prescribed. The prescription has been found and handed over," Rampal was quoted saying as he left the NCB’s Mumbai zonal office. The NCB is expected to grill Rampal in the coming days.

Rampal was yet another top actor to be grilled by the NCB – the others being Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

The NCB launched the probe into alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. The central agency arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and a few others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea and some other accused are currently out on bail.

(With PTI inputs)