NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

In a dramatic turn of events, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday detained 8-10 people after busting a rave party aboard a Goa-bound cruise from Mumbai.

As the plot thickened, names of celebrities, influencers also emerged in the scandal, the key being the son of Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan. Among others being questioned were Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra.

Here's a breakdown of what we know so far.

Read more: NCB raid on Mumbai cruise ship meant to divert attention from Mundra port drugs haul: Congress

Why did NCB raid this particular cruise?

After a tip-off, the NCB entered Cordelia as regular passengers and waited until reaching midway to conduct searches. Sleuths who raided the cruise were not aware that there were celebrities present on board, according to multiple media reports.

The officials waited till those on board reportedly began using drugs and then caught them red-handed. The ship was then rerouted to the international cruise terminal at Ballard Pier in south Mumbai.

Who are involved in this case?

The NCB have detained at least eight persons so far including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra have also been detained.

Reports say that the entrance fee for this party alone was around Rs 1 lakh.

Read more: Not connected to incident, says owner of ship on which Mumbai rave party was busted

While it is not clear how Aryan Khan was involved in the incident, multiple accounts said that he was on the VVIP list and didn't have to pay the entry fees. An India Today report quoted Aryan as saying that organisers of the event had invited others using his name and he came in as a guest.

What was found in the raids

After conducting searches, the anti-drug agency found cocaine, ecstacy, MDMA, hashish, and MD on Cordelia, CNN-News 18 and India Today reported. Luggage of some passengers was seized.

Meanwhile Cordelia Cruises issued a statement saying it is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. "Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company. We are extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities," the company said.

How were drugs brought on board?

While details of the investigation are yet to emerge, an Indian Express report cited that passengers got pockets sewn to their clothes to evade security checks and bring the drugs on board. The report also said that one of the detainees hid drugs in the heel of their shoe.

The organisers and detainees are likely to be arrested soon. The NCB has been in the spotlight for busting high-profile drug cases involving celebrities.

Check out the latest DH videos: