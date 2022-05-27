NCB seizes narcotics worth Rs 1 cr in Mumbai; one held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized amphetamine, ecstasy tablets, paper blots of LSD and cocaine worth around Rs 1 crore in recent operations in Mumbai and arrested one person, an official said on Friday.
A team from the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit on Monday seized 970 gm of amphetamine (commercial quantity), valued at Rs 80 lakh, in Andheri (east), a release issued by the probe agency stated. The contraband was concealed in four brown-coloured wooden ashtrays, which were part of a shipment destined to New Zealand, it added.
In a separate operation, the agency recovered 104 gm of ecstasy tablets, 100 paper blots of LSD weighing 2 gm (all commercial quantity) and 25 gm of cocaine at the Foreign Post Office here on Wednesday, the release said.
The narcotic substances, worth Rs 40 lakh, were kept in two silver foil packets, which were concealed inside cardboard, it said. The consignment was sourced from France and was to be sent to Goa, the release stated.
A team from the NCB’s Goa unit initiated the action to apprehend the receiver and subsequently tracked him down, it said.
Two separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered in connection with the seizures and further probe is underway, the release stated.
