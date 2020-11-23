NCB team attacked by 'mob' in Mumbai's Goregaon; 2 officials hurt

In a shocking incident, a team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was attacked by a group of alleged drug peddlers in the Goregaon suburban area of Mumbai.

The five-member team that was attacked was led by NCB Mumbai’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

Two NCB personnel were injured in the attack that took place late on Sunday. However, so far NCB officials, either from Mumbai or New Delhi, have not commented so far on the issue.

A case under section 353 of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged in the Goregaon police station, which has detained three persons for investigations.

According to reports, a group of 50 to 60 persons, which included drug peddlers, attacked the NCB team. The NCB alerted the Mumbai Police, which came in to help out the team of the federal anti-drug agency.

In the last two-and-a-half months, the NCB has been carrying out two big probes – one into the drug angle behind the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and another the larger nexus of the entertainment industry and drug cartels.

Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service officer, is leading the investigations. He is the Joint Director of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Mumbai and is currently attached to the NCB.