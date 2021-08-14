NCB team attacked yet again in Mumbai

In a shocking incident, five members of a raiding team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were attacked by a group of drug peddlers in Mumbai, a second such incident within in a week and a third such offence this year.

The attack was carried out in a forest patch off the suburban railway tracks on the Harbour line in Mankhurd, Mumbai.

"The NCB team was following a tip-off of a gang of foreigner drug peddlers operating from the forests near the railway lines," said NCB’s Zonal Sameer Wankhede. When the team reached there, the gang, mostly Africans, suddenly pounced on the NCB team with weapons, machete and stones.

“While one of the officials suffered a head injury, four others suffered superficial wounds,” said Wankhede.

During the operation, the NCB managed to nab one Nigerian and seized a huge haul of drugs comprising 7.5 g Cocaine, 254 g heroin and 52 g Mephedrone worth over Rs 1 cr in the illicit markets.

Following secret tips that a gang of 4-5 foreigners was conducting an illicit drug peddling business, the NCP laid a trap and intercepted one foreigner, Obiorah Ekwelar of Anambra West, Onisha, Nigeria.

"The gang, carrying weapons, had become a nuisance for the entire area as they operated from the swampy area near the Mankhurd railway lines,” officials said.