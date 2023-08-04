NCC condemns Thane college incident

A day after a shocking video of a corporal punishment-type video emerged from the Joshi Bedekar College campus of Thane, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has condemned the incident.

The video has sent shockwaves in Thane, the home of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In the video, eight young men were seen in push-up positions in a muddy trail -- not with their hands but heads -- even as a person was seen whacking them with a stick.

The Joshi Bedekar College operates the NCC unit along with two other colleges -- Bandodkar College and VPM Polytechnic. The Vidya Prasarak Mandal, which runs the college, has already initiated disciplinary action. The student, who belonged to Bandodkar College, has been suspended.

The video was recorded by an unidentified student.

Also read | Student unions protest outside Thane college after video showing thrashing of NCC cadets sparks outrage

"A video has surfaced in which an extremely disturbing action has been assigned to NCC. The action being extremely condemnable is neither a part of any NCC training or organised activity. The NCC is extremely disturbed at the fact that the perpetrator is a cadet or an ex-cadet as per the statement of the principal of the said college. The student has been suspended by the college,” the NCC Maharashtra Directorate said in a statement.

"We at NCC inculcate social values and military ethos in our cadets by setting personal examples, this action has no place whatsoever in it,” it said.

"It is a highly condemnable incident. We would take necessary action.The guilty would not be spared. In fact, we have already initiated action,” said Principal Dr Suchitra Naik.

According to her, a committee is also being set up to ensure that such incidents do not happen in future.