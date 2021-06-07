NCC, Mumbai University work on NCC studies as subject

Maharashtra NCC's Additional Director General Maj Gen Y P Khanduri on Monday met Prof Suhas Pednekar, Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University, to discuss the modalities of implementing 'NCC Studies' by all colleges having NCC units as an optional subject facilitating credits to NCC cadets in the degree college.

During the meeting, the members further explored the next phase of incorporating 'NCC studies' as a General Elective that could be opted by the students thereby bettering their career prospects to join the armed and paramilitary forces.

This was the third in the series of meetings by Maj Gen Y P Khanduri in facilitating implementation of NCC as an elective subject, with earlier meetings with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and state Youth Affairs Minister Sunil Kedar.

This will enable 66 colleges to adopt NCC as an elective subject, officials said.