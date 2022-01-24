NCP chief Sharad Pawar tests positive for Covid-19

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has tested positive for Covid-19.
"I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor. I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions," Pawar tweeted.
I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor.
I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions.
— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 24, 2022
More to follow...
