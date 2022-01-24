NCP chief Sharad Pawar tests positive for Covid-19

NCP chief Sharad Pawar tests positive for Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 24 2022, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 13:54 ist
NCP president Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has tested positive for Covid-19. 

"I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor. I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions," Pawar tweeted. 

Sharad Pawar
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Maharashtra

