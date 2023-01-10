NCP chief Sharad Pawar to undergo cataract surgery

The 82-year-old NCP chief had undergone surgery for one of his eyes sometime back, Ajit Pawar said on Monday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 10 2023, 10:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 10:57 ist
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar will undergo a cataract surgery at a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, a party functionary said.

On Monday, Sharad Pawar's nephew and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar had said the party chief was to attend a book launch event but could not as he had to get admitted to hospital for the eye surgery.

"He will undergo a cataract operation today," a party functionary said.

The surgery is scheduled at a hospital in south Mumbai.

The 82-year-old NCP chief had undergone surgery for one of his eyes sometime back, Ajit Pawar said on Monday.

Last year, Sharad Pawar underwent a medical procedure to remove a mouth ulcer.

