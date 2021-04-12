NCP chief Sharad Pawar undergoes gall bladder surgery

NCP chief Sharad Pawar underwent a gall bladder surgery at private hospital in Mumbai on Monday.
"A successful Laparoscopy surgery was conducted today on our party President Sharad Pawar Saheb's Gall Bladder by Dr. Balsara. He is in stable health and is recuperating in his room at the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai," Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said.
Update
— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) April 12, 2021
Pawar, 80, had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the Breach Candy hospital on March 30, a doctor had said.
