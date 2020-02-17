NCP, Congress leaders continue to target CM Uddhav Thackeray over NIA probe

The Shiv Sena’s new ruling alliance partners, the NCP and the Congress, continue to express their displeasure over Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to hand over the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima probe to the NIA.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that it is correct that the Centre has jurisdiction to take over a case but the state’s consent should have been taken.

Pawar is also expected to meet NCP ministers on Monday but details could not be confirmed. “The Elgar Parishad and Koregaon Bhima are not related. The day-long Elgar Parishad was organised to express anger against the government,” he said, adding that booking speakers for sedition was not proper.

He said that the probe was conducted when Devendra Fadnavis was CM. “There seems to be something that they want to hide... Hence, the probe was tasked to NIA,” he said.

Congress’ in charge of Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “this isn’t fair. We are partners and such things should be discussed. You (Uddhav) may have power but one should use it judiciously. Our ministers are there... They will fight.”

King is mute spectator: Nadda

Targeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his alliance government, BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday said that the “king is a mute spectator”, reports DHNS.

Nadda hinted that BJP would go solo in next Vidhan Sabha polls. “This (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government is an unrealistic and unnatural alliance,” Nadda told the state-level BJP convention at Nerul in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai.

“When Veer Savarkar is insulted... The king remain a mute spectator....When Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is insulted... The king remain a mute spectator... These are natural products of unnatural alliance,” he said.