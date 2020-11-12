NCP fields Satish Chavan, Arun Lad for MLC polls

The NCP on Thursday named Satish Chavan as its Aurangabad division candidate for the biennial election to the graduates' constituency of Maharashtra Legislative Council.
State NCP chief Jayant Patil also announced on Twitter that party leader Arun Lad will be the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadis (MVA) nominee from the Pune division in the poll.
The Shiv Sena and Congress are the other constituents of the MVA.
"We are confident both the candidates will emerge victorious in the election," Patil, who is also the state'swater resources minister, said on Twitter.
The biennial elections to three graduates' and two teachers' constituencies of the Legislative Council will be held on December 1.
The term of the five MLCs who represented the constituencies, including Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, expired on July 19 this year.
The three graduates constituencies are from Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur divisions.
The two teachers constituencies are from Pune and Amravati divisions.
Counting of votes will take place on December 3.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
'Seed Bombs’ to celebrate this Deepavali the green way
How the dream of Hong Kong democracy was dimmed
Trump still has 70 days to wreak havoc around the world
The life and legacy of the Birdman of India
What makes Mumbai Indians so formidable?
The real danger posed by coronavirus-infected mink
You'll have to pay for more Google Photos storage soon