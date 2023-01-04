NCP leader Dhananjay Munde injured in accident

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde was injured in a road accident in Beed district and has been shifted in an air-ambulance to Mumbai.
The accident took place in Parli city after midnight on Wednesday and Munde (47) suffered injuries to his chest.
In a social media post, however, he said that there was nothing to worry about.
"While returning home after a day of public events in my constituency and meetings with workers, my car suffered a small accident at Azad Chowk in Parli after the driver lost control of the vehicle. I have received minor injuries in the chest and doctors have advised me to rest,” he said.
Also Read | Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai for ligament surgery
He was shifted in an air ambulance from Parli to Mumbai, where he has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital.
Munde is nephew of late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde and the cousin of former minister Pankaja Munde and Beed MP Pritam Munde.
The NCP leader is also considered to be close to Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar.
