NCP's Dhananjay Munde meets with accident in Beed

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde meets with accident in Maharashtra's Beed

Munde is expected to be flown to Mumbai via an air ambulance, according to sources

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 04 2023, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 14:56 ist
NCP leader Dhananjay Munde. Credit: PTI File Photo

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde met with an accident in Maharashtra's Beed, on Wednesday.

Munde, who is the nephew of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, is expected to be flown to Mumbai via an air ambulance, according to sources.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
NCP
Dhananjay Munde

What's Brewing

Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide

Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide

Remembering Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary

Remembering Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary

Not traitors, say Russians fighting by Ukraine's side

Not traitors, say Russians fighting by Ukraine's side

Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch

Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch

China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry

China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

 