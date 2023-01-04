NCP leader Dhananjay Munde meets with accident in Maharashtra's Beed

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde met with an accident in Maharashtra's Beed, on Wednesday.
Munde, who is the nephew of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, is expected to be flown to Mumbai via an air ambulance, according to sources.
#NewsAlert#NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's car meet with an accident in #Beed.
He is likely to be flown to #Mumbai in an air ambulance.
Munde is nephew of late Gopinath Munde and cousin of Pankaja Munde and Pritam Munde@DeccanHerald
— Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) January 4, 2023
More to follow...
