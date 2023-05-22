NCP leader Jayant Patil appears before ED in IL&FS money laundering case

Former Maharashtra home minister and state NCP president Jayant Patil appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday amid a massive show of strength of party workers and protest by allies Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Patil is considered close to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Patil was summoned by the ED in connection with the IL&FS money laundering case.

Incidentally, the ED’s Mumbai Zonal Office and the NCP state headquarters both are located at the Ballard Estate, a stones throw distance from each other.

Also Read: Suffering because I am part of Opposition, says NCP's Jayant Patil amid ED summons

Patil walked down from the NCP office and was seen entering the ED office around 12 noon amid tight security arrangements.

A large number of NCP workers have assembled in the Ballard Estate area to protest against the investigation against Patil.

The 61-year-old Patil is a veteran politician and had been minister in the Democratic Front and Maha Vikas Aghadi governments having held portfolios like finance, home, water resources and command area development. Patil, a seven-time legislator, hails from Islampur in Sangli district.

Before he entered the ED office, Patil asked party workers from across the state not to come to Mumbai. “I will cooperate with the investigative agencies,” Patil said.