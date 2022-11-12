NCP leader arrested for disrupting film screening

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad arrested for disrupting Marathi film screening

Nine of his supporters were also arrested

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 12 2022, 01:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2022, 01:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad was arrested on Friday here in connection with the disruption of a show of the Marathi film Har Har Mahadev earlier this week. Nine of his supporters were also arrested, said a police official. They were likely to be produced before a magistrate on Saturday, he added.

Awhad, the MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa constituency in Thane city, tweeted that he was summoned to the Vartak Nagar police station in the afternoon and put under arrest. On November 7, Awhad and his supporters stormed into a multiplex in the city and stopped a show of Har Har Mahadev, alleging that the film distorted the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Also Read | Congress, NCP forge pre-poll alliance in Gujarat; Sharad Pawar-led party to contest three seats

Some cine-goers were also beaten up when they protested against the forcible stopping of the show, video footage of the incident showed. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Vartak Nagar police station under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (assault) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

Awhad was housing minister in the previous Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state. As the news of his arrest spread, NCP workers gathered outside the police station in large numbers and shouted slogans against the government. Tension prevailed in some parts of the city following Awhad's arrest, police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nationalist Congress Party
NCP
Maharashtra
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

Himachal: Google trends suggest loss of interest in AAP

Himachal: Google trends suggest loss of interest in AAP

Husband, brother-in-law rape woman after triple talaq

Husband, brother-in-law rape woman after triple talaq

K'taka: 4 minors detained for celebrating Pak's T20 win

K'taka: 4 minors detained for celebrating Pak's T20 win

Can call them chokers: Kapil after India's T20 WC exit

Can call them chokers: Kapil after India's T20 WC exit

Timeline of events in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Timeline of events in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

 