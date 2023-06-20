NCP may claim post of Opposition leader’s post in Council

Amid the changing political scenario because of developments in the two factions of Shiv Sena, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP may claim the post of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council during the ensuing monsoon session.

The Leader of Opposition in the Council is Ambadas Danve of the Shiv Sena (UBT), who assumed the post after the Shiv Sena split last year.

Danve, who hails from Marathwada, is considered close to Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The NCP plans to claim the post of Leader of Opposition brightened after Dr Manisha Kayande shifted from the Thackeray-group to the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

She is the second MLC to have switched sides after Viplove Bajoria, who had earlier moved to Shinde-camp.

In the 78-member Council, the NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) now have nine members each while Congress has 8.

Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Dr Neelam Gorhe is the Deputy Chairperson of the Council. The Chairperson’s position is now vacant.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar, who calls the shots, has not yet visited the issue.

“The number of MLCs supporting the NCP are more than that of Shiv Sena (UBT) and hence we should claim the post of Leader of Opposition,” said NCP MLC Amol Mitkari. “It is natural to claim the post if you have more numbers and support,” added Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal of the NCP.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, however, ruled out any such move. “We have an alliance involving NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). We follow the ethics of coalition and this would not happen,” he said.

There are 21 vacancies in the Council including the 12 from the quota of the Governor.