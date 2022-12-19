NCP MLA walks in with newborn in Nagpur Vidhan Sabha

NCP MLA from Deolali walks in with her newborn in Nagpur Vidhan Sabha

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 19 2022, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 15:59 ist
“It is a pride that this is for the first time, he has stepped out of house and that too in a place like Nagpur and Vidhan Bhavan…its a proud moment for me,” she said.  Credit: IANS Photo

A special guest lifted the spirits at Vidhan Bhavan Complex in Nagpur as two-week-long winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature kickstarted on Monday.

NCP MLA from Deolali, Saroj Ahire was seen walking into the complex with her new-born baby to the smiles of all law-makers and government officials and staff. 

Asked about the name, she said the baby boy has been named ‘Prashanshak’. “He is just two-and-a-half-month old and this is the first time he has stepped out of the house,” she said.

“We left from Nashik, took the Samruddhi Corridor and reached here. The purpose of bringing him here is that he is just a baby and can stay without me. I have to attend to him,” she said. 

“It is a pride that this is for the first time, he has stepped out of house and that too in a place like Nagpur and Vidhan Bhavan…its a proud moment for me,” she said. 

Ahire said that as a MLA she has to raise issues of the people and hence attending the session was essential. “We have to balance personal and public life,” she said.

Maharashtra News
Maharashtra
NCP
India News
Nagpur

