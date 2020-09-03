NCP MP Sule demands opening restaurants in Maharashtra

NCP MP Supriya Sule demands resumption of restaurant business in Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 03 2020, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 13:30 ist
The Lok Sabha member from Baramati also said several restaurateurs faced financial crisis as the business was shut during the Covid-19-triggered lockdown. Credit: PTI Photo

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Thursday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow resumption of restaurant business in the state on the condition of adherence to social distancing norms.

The state government on Monday allowed hotels and lodges to operate at 100 per cent capacity, as part of its efforts to ease the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Sule, whose party is an ally of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said only parcel service is allowed at present as far as the restaurants are concerned, and noted it is not enough to bring the business back on track.

The Lok Sabha member from Baramati also said several restaurateurs faced financial crisis as the business was shut during the Covid-19-triggered lockdown.

"@CMOMaharashtra, restaurants need to reopen considering the hardships of these businessmen. Required social distancing guidelines should also be issued. Requesting you to think empathetically of the businessmen and take a positive decision," Sule tweeted in Marathi. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
NCP
Supriya Sule
restaurants
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Uddhav Thackeray

What's Brewing

Naomi Osaka is steadfast in winning, and her message

Naomi Osaka is steadfast in winning, and her message

Insta-perfect weddings, with strings attached

Insta-perfect weddings, with strings attached

In Peru, coronavirus erodes age-old burial traditions

In Peru, coronavirus erodes age-old burial traditions

Covid-19 survivor in Bengaluru dances in Venice

Covid-19 survivor in Bengaluru dances in Venice

DH Toon | Question Hour: 'You may use submission box'

DH Toon | Question Hour: 'You may use submission box'

Indians in team spotting most massive black hole merger

Indians in team spotting most massive black hole merger

Steroids, hepatitis C drugs may help fight coronavirus

Steroids, hepatitis C drugs may help fight coronavirus

 