NCP panel rejects Sharad Pawar's resignation, urges him to stay on as party president

The NCP on Friday unanimously rejected the resignation of the party's national President Sharad Pawar and requested him to continue in his post.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the special panel set up by Pawar to name his successor after his dramatic announcement on Tuesday to step down.

Also Read — Ajit or Supriya: Suspense builds over Pawar’s successor

The panel's decision on the two resolutions -- rejecting the resignation and urging him to continue as party chief -- will be conveyed to Pawar for his final call in the matter.

Top NCP leaders like Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar will make the official announcement on the developments later this afternoon.

Meanwhile, an emotional NCP activist attempted to kill self outside the party office but was prevented by the thousands of other workers and the police.