NCP postpones foundation day event as Cyclone Biparjoy builds up

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has postponed its silver jubilee celebrations planned in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra in the wake of Biparjoy cyclone build up along the west coast of India.

The party’s top brass was to be present at the 25th anniversary programmes at Kedgaon in Ahmednagar on 9 June.

However, the party took a call to postpone the celebrations in the wake of the cyclone.

“The IMD has informed of a low-pressure zone forming on the west coast of the state with a high possibility of it turning into a cyclonic storm and hence we are postponing the foundation day event,” Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday.

“In order to avoid inconveniencing the NCP workers, office-bearers, the ordinary citizens and the administration, we have decided to push the event to a later date,” the four-time former Deputy Chief Minister said.

The silver jubilee of the party in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls is expected to be a major show of strength for the NCP, which is in the Opposition along with Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

The NCP was founded on 10 June 1999 by Sharad Pawar, P A Sangma and Tariq Anwar.