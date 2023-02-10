NCP questions EAM Jaishankar’s data on trend of people giving up citizenship

A day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar revealed year-wise data on the number of Indians who renounced their citizenship, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP posed a series of questions and wanted to know why there is such a trend when the BJP-led government states everything is okay.

“If everything is going well in India according to the BJP-led union government, then why are people renouncing their Indian citizenship?,” NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto asked.

"Jaishankar, in response to a question in Rajya Sabha, provided a year wise data of the number of Indians who renounced their citizenship. For reference purposes, he gave data of pre and post the year 2014, i.e., before and after the BJP led government came to power in the Centre,” he said.

According to the NCP, Jaishankar was trying to insinuate that the number of those who gave up citizenship over the years was more or less the same.

“One must note that the government data shows that the highest number of Indians gave up citizenship in 2021, the most in the past decade. Since he used these references, he should now also show us the data on unemployment, inflation, GDP, and the price of fuel in comparison to crude oil prices, pre and post 2014. The BJP-led central government is constantly harping on how our country India has progressed and prospered only after they came into government in 2014,” he said.

“If this is to be believed, then a question that arises is, why are people giving up their Indian citizenship? In fact, in such a scenario, if everything is going well in our country as proclaimed by the BJP government, then Indians across the world should come back to India in large numbers,” Crasto said.

“Jaishankar will probably not give all the other data because the truth is Indians are giving up citizenship and leaving due to high unemployment in India which had led to our downfall in many areas and fact of the same has been proven by government data itself, which says that India has the highest unemployment rate in the past 45 years,” he added.