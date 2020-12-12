NCP supremo Sharad Pawar turns 80; says ideology shouldn't be compromised

As he turned 80, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said it was necessary to relentlessly work and pursue the ideology and philosophy that one believes in.

“One should not compromise on his ideology,” Pawar said while addressing a felicitation function at the YB Chavan Pratisthan in Mumbai, which was webcast live on Saturday.

Pawar said that the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar need to be inculcated in the new generation. “It is not just enough to remember them but to follow their path,” he said.

“The need of the hour is to remain alert and aware while doing social work. When you take care of the needs of the last person in the society, you learn a lot on having clarity and direction of the road ahead,” he said in his brief address.

Pawar, a four-time Maharashtra chief minister and three-time union minister, said that while working, one should ensure that the family is not ignored.

The felicitation function was organsied by NCP’s various frontal organisations and cells. Among those who spoke included his nephew and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, party General Secretary Praful Patel, state NCP President and water resources minister Jayant Patil, his Mumbai counterpart and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, senior leader Eknath Khadse, Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif, Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad.