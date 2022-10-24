NCP targets Raj over closeness to Shinde-Fadnavis govt

NCP targets Raj Thackeray over closeness to Shinde-Fadnavis govt

Raj, the estranged cousin of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, is now politically seen closer to the BJP and raises similar issues

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 24 2022, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 20:12 ist

Amid a series of letters by MNS President Raj Thackeray and his closeness to the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis duo, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP indicated that it could be political posturing. 

“In the time of social media and technology, it is good to know that lately, Raj Thackeray is writing letters to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis keeping the old tradition of letter writing alive,” NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said on Monday.

However, he went on to add: “He should continue to write to them and raise issues for the benefit of Maharashtra just like a good opposition party would do in a democracy. If not, then all this letter writing will be construed as political posturing and will continue to give rise to whispers/rumors that have been tactfully deflected by Raj Thackeray so far.” 

Raj, the estranged cousin of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, is now politically seen closer to the BJP and raises similar issues. 

A few months ago, he had undergone surgery after which Shinde and Fadnavis had met him separately. 

Last week, the Shinde-Fadnavis duo also attended the Deep Utsav organised by the MNS at Shivaji Park. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
MNS
Raj Thackeray
NCP

What's Brewing

Infographic | Delhi's AQI on Diwali since 2015

Infographic | Delhi's AQI on Diwali since 2015

Anchovies and sardines are a climate solution in a can

Anchovies and sardines are a climate solution in a can

Diyas made of cow dung add sparkle at Deepotsav

Diyas made of cow dung add sparkle at Deepotsav

In Pics | Sustainable gifting ideas for this Diwali

In Pics | Sustainable gifting ideas for this Diwali

23 iPhone handsets worth Rs 34 lakh seized at KIA

23 iPhone handsets worth Rs 34 lakh seized at KIA

 