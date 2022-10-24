NCP targets Raj Thackeray over closeness to Shinde-Fadnavis govt

Amid a series of letters by MNS President Raj Thackeray and his closeness to the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis duo, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP indicated that it could be political posturing.

“In the time of social media and technology, it is good to know that lately, Raj Thackeray is writing letters to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis keeping the old tradition of letter writing alive,” NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said on Monday.

However, he went on to add: “He should continue to write to them and raise issues for the benefit of Maharashtra just like a good opposition party would do in a democracy. If not, then all this letter writing will be construed as political posturing and will continue to give rise to whispers/rumors that have been tactfully deflected by Raj Thackeray so far.”

Raj, the estranged cousin of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, is now politically seen closer to the BJP and raises similar issues.

A few months ago, he had undergone surgery after which Shinde and Fadnavis had met him separately.

Last week, the Shinde-Fadnavis duo also attended the Deep Utsav organised by the MNS at Shivaji Park.