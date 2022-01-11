NCP to contest polls in UP, Goa & Manipur with alliance

NCP to contest polls in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur with alliance

The NCP would work out alliances with like-minded parties in these polls

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 11 2022, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 16:59 ist
NCP president Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be contesting Assembly elections in three states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Manipur. 

“Five states are going to polls, we will contest elections in three states - Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur,” Pawar told reporters in Mumbai. 

The NCP would work out alliances with like-minded parties in these polls.

On Uttar Pradesh, Pawar said, “People want ‘parivartan’…Uttar Pradesh is set for a change, people are unhappy with the communal politics of the BJP…Communal polarisation is being done in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of Assembly elections. The people of Uttar Pradesh will give a befitting reply to this.”

Pawar also said in Uttar Pradesh, the NCP would be part of the alliance led by Samajwadi Party while in Manipur, they are working on alliance with Congress. “We are in talks with Congress and Trinamool Congress,” he said about neighbouring Goa.

