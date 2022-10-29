NCP to hold workshop for party workers

Amid the changing political scenario in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) would hold a two-day study camp for party workers in the temple town of Shirdi.

The workshop will be held on November 4 and 5.

The party meet assumes significance in the wake of the fact that the local bodies’ polls are round the corner in the state. This would be a sort of mini-Assembly polls.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar, state NCP President Jayant Patil were among those who would be addressing the party workers.

“During the series of meetings, party leaders and workers would assess the emerging political scenario,” according to NCP MP from Baramati Supriya Sule.

The camp has been titled ‘Rashtravadi Manthan, Vedha Bhavishyacha’.

“The contribution of 23 years of the party, the work done in the state, the emerging political scenario in the state, country and the world would be discussed,” Sule told reporters in Mumbai.