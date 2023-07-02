NCP top brass meet on July 6 amid possible discontent

Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Assembly, has offered to step down and work in the party organisation. 

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 02 2023, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 13:53 ist
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

The top brass of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will meet in Mumbai on July 6 in which several crucial issues would be discussed, including a possible leadership in the party’s Maharashtra unit. 

The junior Pawar is keen to work as the Maharashtra NCP President.

The offer by Ajit came days after Pawar anointed his daughter Supriya Sule and close aide Praful Patel as Working Presidents. 

“You will get all the answers after the 6 July meeting,” Sharad Pawar told reporters in Pune.

In Mumbai, Ajit met his close supporters and some MLAs in Mumbai.

However, Pawar, reacting to it said: “As Leader of the Opposition, he has the right to call a meeting.”

According to reports, Ajit Pawar has made couple of visits to Delhi.

Last week, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis too made a few visits to New Delhi during which they met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Maharashtra
India News
NCP
Sharad Pawar

