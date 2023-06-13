NCP veteran Sunil Tatkare appointed Treasurer of party 

Tatkare had also been the national general secretary and had headed the state NCP unit in the past

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 13 2023, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 12:01 ist
Sunil Tatkare. Credit: PTI File Photo

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has appointed veteran leader and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare as the Treasurer of the party -- days after he appointed his daughter Supriya Sule and close aide Praful Patel as Working Presidents.

Tatkare is considered close to Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar, who is the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra. 

Tatkare (67) before being an MP had been a legislator for long and had served as a minister in the erstwhile Congress-NCP Democratic Front government having handled portfolios like Food and Civil Supplies, Water Resources, Energy and Finance. 

His daughter Aditi Tatkare is an MLA from Shrivardhan and was a minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government. 

Tatkare had also been the national general secretary and had headed the state NCP unit in the past. 

Known for his organisational skills, Tatkare started off as sarpanch of Raigad zilla parishad and municipal council president. 

