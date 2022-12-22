NCP's Jayant Patil suspended from Maharashtra Assembly for rest of Winter Session for remark against Speaker

NCP's Jayant Patil suspended from Maharashtra Assembly

Nagpur,
  • Dec 22 2022, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 16:46 ist
NCP leader Jayant Patil. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil was suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday for the rest of the Winter Session for his alleged derogatory remark against Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

Patil made the remark against Narvekar that triggered uproar in the House. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil moved the suspension motion against Jayant Patil, who is the NCP's state unit chief. The motion was passed by a voice vote. Jayant Patil has been a member of the House for over three decades. The session of the state legislature, which began on Monday, will continue till December 30.

Jayant Patil
NCP
Maharashtra
India News

