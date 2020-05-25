NDRF recovers 132 liquor bottles from canal in Gujarat, 7 policemen booked

Seven policemen including a police inspector and two others were booked under the stringent sections of the liquor prohibition law, that attracts 10 years of imprisonment if proven guilty, on Sunday after a diving team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) recovered 132 liquor bottles in over the last two days from Narmada canal in Mehsana district of north Gujarat.

Said to be one of its kind case, the FIR was registered at Kadi police station against its Police Inspector A M Desai, police Sub Inspectors A S Khara, K N Patel, four Assistant Sub Inspectors identified as Mohanbhai, Hiteshbhai Patel, Prahladbhai Patel and Shaileshbhai Patel. The remaining two accused are Girish Parmar, a home guard jawan and Chirag who works as Gramin Raksha Dal (GRD).

"We have registered an FIR against nine accused including seven policemen under various sections of Indan Penal Code including conspiracy, criminal breach of trust by a public servant, mischief by injury to a public road, bridge, river or channel, destruction of evidence and section 65 E, 81 among others under prohibition Act," Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Mayur Patel told DH. Patel has been investigating the case and on whose initial probe the case was registered.

Section 65(E) of Gujarat Prohibition (Amendment) Act, 2017 pertains to liquor seizure in a huge quantity that attracts punishment up to 10 years of jail. Police said that in the last two days teams of NDRF have recovered 132 intact liquor bottles and that's why this section was invoked.

The investigation is said to have revealed that a large amount of unaccounted liquor consignment was found in the police record while they were counting them for destroying as per the provision. Confiscated liquor is destroyed in the presence of officials including district administration every year. However, for the past couple of years, Kadi police hadn't followed it.

While they were counting the record, it was found that the number of liquor consignment was much bigger than what was reflected on the record. The accused policemen allegedly started selling the excess liquor from premises of police line with the help of the bootleggers.

"Someone tipped off the Director General of Police (DGP), Shivanand Jha who ordered vigilance team to raid but it was leaked to the accused. The liquor consignment was moved and one of the accused was asked to hide it at a safe place. It was found that some of the liquor cartons were sold by one of the accused to a bootlegger and many of them were dumped in the canal in a hurry," said a senior police officer.

He said that a special investigation team has been set up to probe the matter further. It is a matter of investigation to find out how the accused were selling the liquor and to whom and since how long it was going on.