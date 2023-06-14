Nearly 55,000 evacuated from Gujarat coasts as cyclone Biparjoy nears

The Gujarat government evacuated about 55,000 people from the coastal areas of eight districts that are likely to be affected by the approaching cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port in Kutch district by Thursday evening.

According to officials, the cyclone has the potential to leave a trail of destruction due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds.

Giving updates on the rescue operation, relief commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey said that all the targeted 55,000 people, who were found to be living in the low-lying areas, have been shifted to shelter homes by evening.

He said that the cyclone is likely to make landfall by Thursday evening as a "very severe cyclonic storm" with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kmph as recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its advisory, the IMD stated that "The very severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' (pronounced as Biporjoy) over Northeast Arabian Sea moved nearly northeastward during past 6-hours and lay centered over the same region...about 280 km southwest of Jakhau port, 270 km west-soutwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 280 km west-southwest of Naliya, 330 km west of Porbandar, and 340 km south-southwest of Karachi (Pakistan)."

The advisory further stated that the storm would continue to move nearly northwestwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau port by evening of 15th June as VSCS with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

The IMD has also issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings at Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagadh.

The state government said that 15 teams of NDRF and 12 teams of SDRF have been deployed in all eight coastal districts which are likely to be affected. The government has also deployed 115 teams of Roads and Buildings Department, and 597 teams of the power department to clear roadblocks, repairs, and restoration works.

521 PHCs, CHCs and hospitals have been equipped with health-saving drugs, equipment, and generators. Meanwhile, the government postponed the main examination of the Teacher Aptitude Test (secondary), which was scheduled to be held on 18th June. It has been rescheduled to June 25 in view of the cyclone.