Neither want to hurry nor delay in disqualification issue of Sena MLAs: Speaker

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's Speaker Rahul Narwekar said on Thursday that he does not wish to rush or prolong the issue of disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs, as asked by the Supreme Court.

“The issue of disqualification vests with the Speaker and the Supreme Court has rightly said so,” Narwekar said hours after the apex court’s much-awaited verdict in the June-2022 Shiv Sena split case involving Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

“I had said earlier as well... that it is the Speaker who would adjudicate on such issues (related to disqualification of MLAs),” said Narwekar, a first-time BJP MLA, who is a lawyer by profession with a thorough grasp of legislative and constitutional matters.

“Judiciary, executive and legislature, the three pillars of democracy, enjoy an equal position in the Constitution,” he said.

Narwekar said that the SC verdict states that the Speaker would prima facie determine who the political party is for the purpose of adjudicating disqualification petitions as per the 10th Schedule, where two or more factions claim to be that political party.

“We have to look first as to who really represents the Shiv Sena... Then the issues like who is the whip and who should be the whip comes into the picture,” he said, adding, “I will follow all the rules laid down by the court... I neither want to hurry nor delay."

Narwekar, the MLA from Colaba Assembly constituency in Mumbai, is the son-in-law of NCP leader Ramraje Nimbalkar, who is a former chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, and had been earlier associated with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and also the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.