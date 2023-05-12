Neither want to hurry nor delay: Speaker on Sena MLAs

Neither want to hurry nor delay in disqualification issue of Sena MLAs: Speaker

The issue of disqualification vests with the Speaker and the Supreme Court has rightly said so, Narwekar said

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 12 2023, 08:53 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 08:53 ist
Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's Speaker Rahul Narwekar. credit: DH File Photo

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's Speaker Rahul Narwekar said on Thursday that he does not wish to rush or prolong the issue of disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs, as asked by the Supreme Court.

“The issue of disqualification vests with the Speaker and the Supreme Court has rightly said so,” Narwekar said hours after the apex court’s much-awaited verdict in the June-2022 Shiv Sena split case involving Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. 

“I had said earlier as well... that it is the Speaker who would adjudicate on such issues (related to disqualification of MLAs),” said Narwekar, a first-time BJP MLA, who is a lawyer by profession with a thorough grasp of legislative and constitutional matters.

“Judiciary, executive and legislature, the three pillars of democracy, enjoy an equal position in the Constitution,” he said.

Narwekar said that the SC verdict states that the Speaker would prima facie determine who the political party is for the purpose of adjudicating disqualification petitions as per the 10th Schedule, where two or more factions claim to be that political party.

“We have to look first as to who really represents the Shiv Sena... Then the issues like who is the whip and who should be the whip comes into the picture,” he said, adding, “I will follow all the rules laid down by the court... I neither want to hurry nor delay."

Narwekar, the MLA from Colaba Assembly constituency in Mumbai, is the son-in-law of NCP leader Ramraje Nimbalkar, who is a former chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, and had been earlier associated with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and also the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
Supreme Court.
Eknath Shinde
Uddhav Thackeray
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

 