'Nervous' BJP announces recruitment dates minutes before poll dates declared

Barely 30 minutes before the Election Commission announced poll dates for the Gujarat Assembly that would have brought a model code of conduct in place, the state government declared dates of recruitment exams for the post of junior clerks and Talati cum Mantri or gram panchayat secretary.

The exams for the posts will be held in January.

The Opposition Congress termed it an attempt taken by "a nervous BJP government which is losing the election". Gujarat Congress chief spokesperson Manish Doshi alleged that "the government was sitting on these recruitment exams for long and declaring the dates right before the polls is nothing less than playing with the future of the youths."

The BJP government has also been mired in controversy over question paper leaks in recruitment exams, something that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has made it one of the major poll planks in his campaign. He promises to bring a special law to deal with such cases. Kejriwal has promised a calendar with specific dates for recruitment if his party is elected to power.

Political observers say the BJP is "nervous", and that's why it has been making such announcements, including setting up a committee for implementing Uniform Civil Code on October 29, in the last leg of polls to polarise the voters.

"BJP is known for using every trick in the playbook to win elections. So, it is not surprising. But, it seems like the BJP is desperate this time," said a political observer.

The BJP has been campaigning around "development, communalism, and Gujarati pride" for the past several terms, and there are similarities this time, too.

Being the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat remains a high stake election for the BJP. The party uses all its might to retain power. BJP has been virtually preparing for the polls for eight months, with the Modi inaugurating and laying foundation stones of development projects spread in 18 out of 33 districts, to the tune of a whopping Rs 120 lakh crore. The amount is besides Gujarat bagging two important projects — Vedanta-Foxconn group's semiconductor project worth Rs 1.54 lakh crore and a manufacturing unit to build military transport aircraft for IAF in Vadodara, a first-of-its-kind involving a private firm in the defence sector.

Meanwhile, Shah held a meeting to discuss poll preparation at party headquarters in Gandhinagar. Sources said the meeting was focused on the selection of candidates and strategy around the campaign. Shah landed in Ahmedabad on Wednesday night, a day after PM left for Delhi after his three-day visit.

Modi's latest visit was overshadowed after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town on October 30, killing 135 people. The incident is said to have increased resentment against the BJP for not arresting influential people responsible.