New light-and-sound show at Mumbai's Gateway of India

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the show

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 27 2023, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 17:56 ist
Gateway of India. Credit: Getty Images

Maharashtra government is launching a unique light-and-sound show at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai coinciding with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, along with Union Ministry for Petroleum and Natural gas (MoPNG) and Indian Oil Corporation limited (IOC). 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the show. “This show is based on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the concept of progressive India,” state Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said.

He said that during the first week, the show will be played on Saturday and Sunday. According to him, the light and sound show will also focus on the contribution of Maharashtra to the Independence movement. 

